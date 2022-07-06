Islamabad [Pakistan], July 6 (ANI): As many as 25 people were killed in separate rain-related accidents in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, media reports said on Tuesday.

The torrential rains started lashing various districts of Balochistan on Monday and the downpour has continued, resulting in a number of accidents. The provincial capital Quetta declared a calamity-hit area after eight people including kids died in the rain-triggered accidents, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Ahmad Nasar, the director-general of the provincial disaster management authority (PDMA), said that over 200 houses were damaged and about 2,000 animals perished in heavy rains.

Nasar said that the heavy downpour also caused flash-flooding in large water drainage and inundated several low-lying areas.

He added that over 40 people were injured in the rains and the critically wounded people were being treated in various hospitals in the province.

Local media reports said several people including five coal mine laborers, a shepherd with his cattle, and two kids were swept away by flash floods in the province.

Rescue and relief operation is underway in the province, with the district administration distributing food items and other necessities to rain-affected families.

The monsoon rains are expected to continue till Thursday in various districts of the province, according to the PDMA. (ANI)

