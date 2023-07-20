New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that as many as 2,559 Indian fishermen and a total of 63 Indian civilian prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014.

These included 398 Indian fishermen and 5 Indian civilian prisoners who have been repatriated from Pakistan this year, so far.

Also Read | #MeToo Accusations Against One of China’s Leading Dissidents.

The above figures were shared by MoS for the Ministry of External Affairs, V Muraleedharan the monsoon session of the Rajya Sabha in response to a question put forward by Narhari Amin, a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat.

Muraleedharan stated that as per the India-Pakistan ‘Agreement on Consular Access’ signed on May 21 in 2008, lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen of each country, lodged in the jails of the other, are exchanged on January 1 and July 1 of every year.

Also Read | Canada: 15 Indo-Canadians Arrested in Auto Theft Ring, Stolen Goods Worth USD 9 Million Recovered.

According to the lists exchanged on July 1 this year there are 343 civilian prisoners and 74 fishermen in Indian custody who are Pakistani or are believed-to-be-Pakistani. Pakistan has acknowledged the custody of 266 fishermen and 42 civilian prisoners who are Indian or are believed-to-be-Indian.

As per available information, 205 out of 308 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners lodged in Pakistani jails belong to the state of Gujarat.

The Government of India attaches the highest priority to the welfare, safety and security of Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen in Pakistani custody. As soon as cases of apprehension of Indian civilian prisoners, fishermen and their fishing boats by Pakistan are reported, immediate steps are taken by the Indian Mission in Islamabad towards seeking Consular Access from the Government of Pakistan.

During Consular Access, officials from the High Commission of India visit the Indian fishermen in Pakistani jails to ascertain their well-being and distribute daily-use welfare items.

All possible assistance, including legal assistance, is extended to the Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen. The matter of early release and repatriation of Indian civilian prisoners and Indian fishermen, along with their boats, is consistently raised with the Pakistan Government through diplomatic channels. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)