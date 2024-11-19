Kathmandu [Nepal], November 19 (ANI): A group of twenty-six Nepali diplomats and officers from across ten key ministries and departments of the Government of Nepal will visit India from November 20 to 30 to participate in the first Special Training Programme at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS), Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi.

According to a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the cohort of Nepali diplomats and officers has representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ministry of Finance; Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies; Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs; Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration; Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation; Ministry of Urban Development; Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development; Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport; and the Department of Railways.

Also Read | Harshita Brella Murder: Parents of Indian-Origin Woman Found Murdered in London Call for Justice As Hunt for Husband and Suspect Pankaj Lamba Continues.

The training programme will include modules on issues of global political and economic relevance, trade and connectivity, climate change and humanitarian assistance, development partnership, shared culture & heritage and also include visits to cities and places of historical and tourist interest outside New Delhi.

Prasanna Shrivastava, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu on Tuesday held an interaction with the 26 Nepali diplomats and officers and wished all of them a useful, productive and enjoyable training experience in New Delhi.

Also Read | HSBC Layoffs Coming? Hundreds of Managers Asked To Reapply in New Corporate and Institutional Banking Division Amid Restructuring by New CEO Georges Elhedery.

The visit of Nepali diplomats and officers to India continues our institutional exchanges and reflects the close and unique bilateral relationship between India and Nepal.

Meanwhile, India-Nepal commenced the eighth annual border security coordination meeting in Kathmandu on Saturday, with security officials from both sides focusing on the growing concerns surrounding the movement of third-country nationals across the porous Nepal-India border.

The two sides expressed mutual concerns regarding the movement of these nationals, with Indian officials highlighting the presence of Chinese and Pakistani nationals, while Nepal raised issues related to the influx of Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi nationals, especially following political instability in Bangladesh.

Since 2012, these annual meetings have served as a platform to address mutual security concerns, including drug trafficking, smuggling, and corruption. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)