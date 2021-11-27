They were speaking in a webinar organised by the Embassy of India, Rome in association with Glocal Cities to observe the 13th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack.

Rome [Italy], November 27 (ANI): The members of the European Parliament and experts have demanded justice for victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and asked the international community to act against Pakistan for backing terrorism.

They were speaking in a webinar organised by the Embassy of India, Rome in association with Glocal Cities to observe the 13th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack.

Besides Ambassador Dr Neena Malhotra, the webinar was attended by eminent speakers which included Member of European Parliament Gianna Gancia, ex-Foreign Minister Ambassador Giulio Terzi, Kings College, London researcher Mauro Bonvita and Corriere Della Sera Journalist Danilo Taino.

In her opening remarks, Ambassador Malhotra highlighted that the truth behind the dastardly Mumbai terror attack is known to the world and the International community must ensure that the masterminds and perpetrators of the attack are held accountable.

The world must call out Pakistan, which has not only provided its territory to be used against India but has failed to act against terror outfits engaged in violent Jihad in the neighbourhood.

MEP Gianna Gancia remarked that the reversal of the conviction of the six members of Lashkar-e-Taiba by Pakistan's courts is a very worrying scenario not only for justice for the 26/11 victims but for the world at large. "The EU must stop being ambiguous with Pakistan and must be firm in its condemnation of Pakistan's support of terror", said Gancia.

Amb. Giulio Terzi said that the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai need to serve as a marker for the change in the security dynamic in the subcontinent, especially in the context of the relationship between the EU-India and Italy-India. "While it is a part of the declaration of the joint EU-India delegation, it is important to note that every party must fulfil its efforts to prevent terrorist groups operating from their territory", said Amb. Terzi.

Journalist Taino observed that Pakistan's role in the 26/11 attacks created a new paradigm of terror and it was repeated later in attacks in Paris at Bataclan among others. This is worrying, not only for Pakistan's democracy but for the rest of the world.

He added that given that China owns over 38 per cent of Pakistan's external debt, there is much to be worried about the strengthening of the Pakistan-China link against India.

Bonvita said that the change in the security politics of the region, maritime as well as territorial, is now key to the dynamic of the Indo-Pacific and the EU must support India not only at a bilateral level but also at a multilateral level. (ANI)

