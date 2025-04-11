Kathmandu, Apr 11 (PTI) Three Indian nationals have been arrested from Tribhuvan International Airport here on charges of drug trafficking, Nepal police said.

Police arrested Indian national Irfan Ahmad Kasaliparambil Basheer, 25, from the Kathmandu airport along with over 10 kg of hemp on Thursday night, according to the Nepal Police news bulletin.

He had arrived in Kathmandu From Bangkok on board a Thai Airways flight. Irfan was arrested while the security personnel checked his baggage and found the narcotic drugs.

In another incident, police arrested Indian nationals Ram Kumar, 31, and Padinher Chandypuray JL, 35, from the airport along with more than 26 kg of hemp on Thursday afternoon.

They also arrived in Kathmandu from Bangkok. Ram Kumar was carrying more than 11 kg of hemp while Padinher was carrying over 14 kg of hemp. The police recovered the narcotic drugs during a security check of their baggage.

