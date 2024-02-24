Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Peshawar, Feb 23 (PTI) Three persons were injured when an explosive device planted on a motorbike detonated in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred at Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan district.

The blast originated from a motorbike laden with explosives that was parked in front of a hotel. The explosion resulted in injuries to three passersby in the vicinity, police said, adding that one of the injured persons is in critical condition.

Heavy contingents of police rushed to the site and cordoned off the entire area following the blast.

