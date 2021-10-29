Beijing [China], October 29 (ANI): Three people died when a helicopter crashed into a park in the central Chinese province of Hunan, reported China Central Television.

The helicopter belonging to the forest fire service crashed into the park in the prefecture of Chenzhou and caught fire. It happened earlier on Friday at about 08:00 am local time (00:00 GMT).

While speaking to the media, a local resident said that he heard several blasts on the hill of the park, where the fire was burning for at least 40 minutes and the smoke was rising into the air, reported Xinhua.

Officials deployed rescue crews to the site, but none of the people aboard the helicopter survived.

An investigation has been launched into the matter and the search operation has ended. (ANI)

