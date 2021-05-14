Tel Aviv [Israel], May 14 (ANI): At least three Palestinians were killed and as many as 150 were wounded as fighting continued in the ongoing conflict with Israel, Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah said.

Clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants intensified on Friday with both sides launching air strikes at each other.

Three Palestinians were killed today during confrontation with Israeli troops across the West Bank, the Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli Army has said that in some instances, Palestinians have thrown rocks and shot fireworks at soldiers.

The Israeli Defence Forces said its tanks fired warning shots towards a number of rioters who crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

The suspects sabotaged the border fence and set fire in the area before returning to Lebanese territory, the military said.

Hundreds of Jordanians ran towards the border with Israel, breaking through a police checkpoint on the Jordanian side, a local Jordanian media reported.

"With spirit and blood, we shall redeem you, O Aqsa!" the crowd chanted, referring to the mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City.

Large numbers of Jordanian security forces were present on the scene.

Earlier in the day, Israeli aircraft targeted the Gaza Strip homes of high-ranking Hamas commanders, including the deputy commander of the group's armed wing, according to Arabic-language media reports.

"Israeli warplanes bombed the homes of the deputy commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Marwan Issa, and commander, Ayman Nofal, in the Al-Bureij refugee camp in Gaza City," Qatar-based Al Araby TV reported.

.......It is not immediately clear if Issa or Nofal were killed in the strikes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)