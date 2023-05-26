Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Fort Pierre (US), May 25 (AP) The South Dakota State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a house explosion that killed a young girl and her grandparents and left two young children hospitalised with burns.

The house about 11 miles southwest of Fort Pierre exploded around 10.20 am on Wednesday, Stanley County Sheriff Brad Rathbun said.

The sheriff said 6-month-old Harper Hupp and her grandmother, LaDonna Hupp, 61, died at the scene. William Hupp, 66, died at a hospital.

A Caring Bridge site set up for the family says a 5-year-old boy suffered burns over 10 per cent of his body and a 3-year-old was burned over 25 per cent of his body.

The children's parents were at work when the explosion occurred, Rathbun said. The home was completely destroyed.

Rathbun said neighbours in the rural area heard the blast and alerted authorities.

The South Dakota State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the explosion. Rathbun said foul play is not suspected. (AP)

