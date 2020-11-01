Kabul [Afghanistan], November 1 (ANI): Three policemen were killed and two others, including one civilian injured in a blast in Afghanistan's Herat city on Sunday morning.

Citing local officials, TOLO News reported that at least three policemen were killed and two others, including a civilian, were wounded in a blast near a police checkpoint in Herat city.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

