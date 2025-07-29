Dubai [UAE] July 29 (ANI/WAM): A convoy of Emirati humanitarian aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip today through the Rafah border crossing, as part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to support and provide relief to the Palestinian people under the "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3" humanitarian mission.

The convoy consisted of 38 trucks, including 18 loaded with food supplies, medical aid, and infant formula, and 20 trucks carrying pipes, tanks, and equipment to support the operation of a new water pipeline. This pipeline will stretch approximately 7 kilometres, connecting the UAE-established desalination plant in Egypt to the displacement zones between the Palestinian cities of Rafah and Khan Younis, with a production capacity of 2 million gallons per day.

An earlier convoy of 25 trucks had entered yesterday, carrying water pipes and essential equipment for the pipeline. This brings the total number of trucks transporting materials for the water infrastructure project to 45, with all necessary components now delivered and preparations underway for the project's implementation.

The UAE resumed its "Birds of Goodness" airdrop missions yesterday, alongside the continued land-based aid deliveries via the Rafah border crossing. These efforts reflect the UAE's steadfast commitment to alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people. (ANI/WAM)

