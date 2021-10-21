Sanaa [Yemen], October 21 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 38 Houthi rebels were killed on Thursday in fighting with the Yemeni army in the country's central province of Marib, a government military source said.

"The army forces killed 38 Houthi rebels in Al-Kasarah frontline in northwestern Marib and destroyed nine of their weapon-mounted vehicles in this morning," the source at the frontline told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

Also Read | China Fights New COVID-19 Outbreak; Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Schools and Tourist Sites Shut, Testing Ramped Up.

He added that "ten soldiers were wounded in the battle that lasted seven hours."

The Iran-backed Houthi militia launched in February a major offensive on Marib in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich province, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | Drug Bust in Spain: Spanish Police Busts Dutch-Turkish Gang Smuggling 3 Tons of Cocaine.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)