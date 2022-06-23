Kathmandu [Nepal], June 23 (ANI): Two mild earthquakes measuring below 5.0 magnitude hit Central Nepal early on Thursday morning, the national seismological centre announced.

As per the readings from the centre, an earthquake measuring 4.9 magnitudes struck the Kaski District of Nepal and surrounding areas at around 3:56 AM (NST).

Also Read | Chinese President Xi Jinping Hits Out at US, EU Sanctions Against Russia at BRICS Business Forum.

The epicentre of that quake lay at Dhampus of Machhapurchhare Rural Municipality-7 in the Kaski district. Shockwaves from the quake were felt in Baglung, Parbat, Myagdi and Tanahun districts.

Hours later, another mild tremor measuring 4.1 was also recorded by the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center which had the epicentre at Thumi of Gorkha District at 7:22 AM (NST). No reports of damages or casualties have been reported so far.

Also Read | Denmark To Offer 4th COVID-19 Vaccine Dose in Autumn, Says PM Mette Frederiksen.

A deadly 7.9 magnitude earthquake of 2015 that shook the Himalayan Nation claimed about 10,000 lives, destroying millions of houses and leaving thousands injured. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)