Iztapa [Guatemala], March 12 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale struck Iztapa, Guatemala on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Guatemala is a country in Central America.

The earthquake occurred at 04:39:11 (UTC+05:30) and hit Iztapa, Guatemala on Sunday, at a depth of 75.9 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 13.784°N and 90.546°W, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited. (ANI)

