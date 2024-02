Malibu (California), Feb 10 (AP) An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 struck the Southern California coast near Malibu on Friday afternoon and was widely felt in the Los Angeles region.

The quake struck at 1:47 p.m. at a depth of 13 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The area is in the Santa Monica Mountains, roughly 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of downtown Los Angeles.

The earthquake was felt from the Malibu coast south to Orange County and east to downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that it was “widely felt” in Los Angeles, though there was no immediate indication of damage or injuries.

Friday is the 53rd anniversary of the 1971 San Fernando earthquake, which was recorded as magnitude 6.6. Also known as the Sylmar earthquake, it killed 64 people and caused over $500 million in damage. (AP)

