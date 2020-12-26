Kabul [Afghanistan], December 26 (ANI): Four Al-Qaeda terrorists have been killed in an air strike by the Afghan forces in Helmand province, according to an official statement by the Afghanistan Defence Ministry.

Tolo News quoted the Defence Ministry as saying that four terrorists of al-Qaeda were killed in an air strike on Friday by Afghan forces in Nawa district, Helmand province.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

