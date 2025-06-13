Newark (US), Jun 13 (AP) Authorities are looking for four detainees who escaped from an immigration detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

More “law enforcement partners” have been brought in to find the detainees missing from Delaney Hall, according to an emailed statement attributed to a senior DHS official whom the department did not identify. The statement also didn't specify which law enforcement agencies are involved.

Also Read | Iran-Israel Conflict: Benjamin Netanyahu Briefs PM Narendra Modi on 'Evolving Situation' After IDF's Military Operation Against Tehran; PM Stresses Early Restoration of Peace and Stability.

Newark's mayor had cited reports of a possible uprising and escape after disorder broke out at the facility Thursday night, and protesters outside the centre had locked arms and pushed against barricades as vehicles passed through gates. Much is still unclear about what unfolded there.

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement opened a 1,000-bed facility there this year as part of President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration. (AP)

Also Read | England Shocker: Drunk Man Allegedly Beats His Mother's Ex-Boyfriend to Death During Birthday Party in Salford, Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)