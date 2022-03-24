Geneva [Switzerland], March 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Four people were found dead Thursday morning at the foot of a building in downtown Montreux in Swiss canton Vaud, according to local media reports.

The circumstances of the tragedy were not yet known, but the victims would have jumped from an apartment, the Vaud cantonal police announced on its Twitter account.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: UNGA Adopts Resolution on Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine, 140 Countries Vote in Favour While India Abstains.

The police first announced five deaths, before specifying that one of the victims was hospitalized in serious condition.

The five people "would have visibly thrown themselves into the void from an apartment," said the police. An investigation has been opened to determine the exact causes. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: G7 Restricting Russian Central Bank’s Use of Gold in Transactions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)