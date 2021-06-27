Dhaka [Bangaladesh], June 27 (ANI): At least four people died while one sustained injuries after a car collided with a truck in Bangladesh's Jashore district on Sunday afternoon.

The accident took place at Dhopakhola area on Benapole-Jashore road this afternoon, reported The Daily Star (Bangladesh).

The deceased have been identified as Nayan Ali (40), Jony Mia (38), Naeem Hossain (50), and Sadman (48).

Quoting locals, Tajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Jashore Kotwali Police Station, said four cattle traders were going to Satmile Haat in Sharsha upazila of Jashore in a private car to buy cows for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

When the car arrived in the Dhopakhola area, four out of five inside the vehicle died on the spot when it collided head-on with a truck approaching from the opposite direction, said the officer-in-charge.

The injured, Shahabuddin, has been admitted to Jashore General Hospital in critical condition, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)