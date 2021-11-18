Abuja [Nigeria], November 18 (ANI/Sputnik): A building under construction has collapsed in the Nigerian town of Magbon, near the city of Lagos, leaving four people dead and five more injured, media reported.

"The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Badagry Station, had rescued five victims from the building that is under construction, while concerted efforts are ongoing to rescue remaining trapped victims," Director of the Lagos State Fire Service Margret Adeseye said, as quoted by the Vanguard news outlet.

Also Read | Coronavirus in Animals: SARS-CoV-2 Spreads Like Any Other Virus Among White-Tailed Deer, Other Wild Animals in US.

She added that the incident also left four people dead.

In early November, a 25-story building collapsed in Lagos killing at least 43 people. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Afghanistan: Taliban Arrest Man for Selling At Least 130 Women in Northern Jawzian Province.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)