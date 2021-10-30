Karachi [Pakistan], October 30 (ANI): At least four people were killed and six others, including two women, suffered injuries in an explosion in Karachi's North Nazimabad locality on Friday night, local media reported citing police and rescue officials.

The incident took place at a petrol pump near Abdullah College, DIG West Zone Nasir Aftab told Dawn.

According to the Pakistani publication, the senior officer said that the explosion occurred at the fuel station's electric room and the impact was also felt in the vicinity. The police officer also confirmed the number of deaths and injuries.

The officer said that the incident appeared to be an accident and ruled out the possibility of sabotage. Meanwhile, police called the bomb disposal squad to ascertain the exact nature of the blast.

A spokesperson for Edhi, which shifted the dead and the injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, said that all the deceased were men, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, Nazimabad police SHO Ayazudin said that a "cylinder blast" had occured at a Byco petrol pump in North Nazimabad, Block-A.

He identified one of the deceased at 50-year-old Sultan Imran. The identity of the three others could not be ascertained, but the official said that they were between 30 to 50-years-old, Dawn reported.

He said that two women, Alia Humayun and 21-year-old Humera Waqar, were among the injured. The official identified the remaining injured persons as 30-year-old Abdul Waheed, 35-year-old Sohail Ishaq, Abid Muhammad and 24-year-old Waqar Siddiq.

"Police are investigating the incident," he said. (ANI)

