Englewood Cliffs (US), Sep 2 (AP) A passenger van carrying several warehouse workers overturned on a major highway in northern New Jersey early Friday, killing four people and injuring eight others.

The crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Englewood Cliffs occurred around 1:25 a.m., authorities said. The van ended up in the center median of the southbound lanes of the highway, leaving the driver and all the passengers trapped inside the vehicle.

The four people killed were pronounced dead at the scene, while the injured people were being treated at hospitals. Authorities said everyone in the van was from New York City, but their names and further details about them have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. (AP)

