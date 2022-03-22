Jerusalem [Israel], March 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Four people were killed in an attack by an Arab assailant in Israel's southern city of Beersheba on Tuesday, Israeli police said.

The assailant was shot and killed by a passerby on the scene, the police said.

The state-owned Kan TV news reported that the attacker is a Bedouin resident of the village of Hura in the Negev Desert. (ANI/Xinhua)

