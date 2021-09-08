Jakarta [Indonesia], September 8 (ANI): In a massive fire incident at a prison near the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Wednesday at least 40 inmates were killed.

According to a spokeswoman at the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, a fire broke out at the Tangerang penitentiary in Jakarta on early Wednesday, killing at least 40 people, reported Kyodo News.

"The fire at the Tangerang penitentiary in Tangerang, just outside Jakarta, has also left nine people seriously injured and 31 others with slight injuries", said Rika Aprianti, a spokeswoman at the ministry's Directorate-General for Penitentiary. (ANI)

