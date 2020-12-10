Karachi, Dec 9 (PTI) A forty-year-old man was charged with raping a minor girl in Pakistan's financial capital Karachi on Wednesday.

Syed Ali Azhar forcibly converted a 13-year-old girl, then of Christian faith, to Islam and married her in October,

Also Read | Barack Obama Did Not Snub PM Narendra Modi on Twitter Over Farmers’ Protest; Fact-Check Debunks Fake News Spread Through Morphed Image.

a judicial magistrate in the city's court (south) was told.

The minor's family filed a case against Azhar and his family for kidnapping their daughter and her forcible conversion.

Also Read | Turkey Refuses to Buy Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Citing ‘Lack of Good Practice’, Kremlin Reacts.

The magistrate ordered registration of rape charge against Azhar and a case against cleric Qazi Mufti Ahmed Jaan Raheemi, who allegedly performed the Nikah ceremony.

In his 20-page order, the judge noted Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 3 of the Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act, 2013 were applicable against Azhar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)