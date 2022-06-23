New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): The fourth Foreign Ministry Consultations between India and New Zealand were held in New Delhi on Thursday in which both the countries reviewed bilateral relations including trade and investment, defence and security, and counter-terrorism.

Discussions were also held on ways to strengthen coordination at regional and multilateral fora.

Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) led the Indian delegation while the New Zealand side was led by Mark Sinclair, Deputy Secretary, Americas and Asia Group, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

"Reviewing the existing warm and friendly bilateral relations, including trade and investment, defence and security, people-to-people ties, counter-terrorism, cyber security, and disarmament," the statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs read.

Both sides expressed keenness to further enhance engagement and deepen ties in various areas.

According to ot the statement, the Foreign Ministry Consultations provided an opportunity to exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Highlighting the need for closer cooperation in the region, both India and New Zealand reiterated the importance of a free, open, inclusive, and stable Indo-Pacific.

(ANI)

