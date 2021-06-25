Kabul [Afghanistan], June 25 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale hit Charikar in northern Afghanistan early on Friday, informed the US Geological Survey.

The epicentre, with a depth of 18.6 km, was initially determined to be at 34.922 degrees north latitude and 69.069 degrees east longitude.

No report of casualty or damage to property has been reported due to the earthquake . (ANI)

