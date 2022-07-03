Beijing [China], July 3 (ANI): A 5.2 magnitude quake jolted China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Sunday.

The earthquake shook the county of Akqi in northwest China at 6:02 a.m (Beijing time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), reported Xinhua.

The epicentre was found at 40.88 degrees north latitude and 78.14 degrees east longitude.

The epicentre lies at a depth of 10 km, reported Xinhua citing CENC as saying.

Earlier an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted China's Xinjiang region at 3:29 am on Saturday, according to National Center for Seismology.

Moreover, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Maerkang City of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province, at 00:03 a.m. Friday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) on June 8 earlier.

On June 6, another quake of 5.0 magnitude jolted China's Xinjiang region, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) whereas a 6.1-magnitude earthquake rattled Lushan County of Ya'an City in southwest China's Sichuan Province. at 5:00 pm on June 1, making China an extremely prone region to earthquakes.

About 14,427 people were affected after a 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted the city of Ya'an in Sichuan, reported local media citing preliminary statistics.

Four people were confirmed dead and 41 others injured due to the earthquake that jolted the city, according to the city's earthquake relief headquarters.

Earlier, the city's earthquake relief headquarters said that a total of 13,081 people in Ya'an were affected by the earthquake however as per the new statistics the number has increased significantly.

Meanwhile, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Southern Iran at 04:55 am on Saturday. (ANI)

