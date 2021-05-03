Jakarta [Indonesia], May 3 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's western province of West Sumatra early Monday, the meteorology and geophysics agency said here.

The quake rocked at 0: 46 a.m. Jakarta time Monday (1746 GMT Sunday) with the epicenter at 35 km southeast Tuapejat village of Mentawai islands district and the depth at 29 km under the seabed.

The agency did not issue a tsunami alert as the quake was not potential for a tsunami. (ANI/Xinhua)

