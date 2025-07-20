Peshawar, Jul 19 (PTI) At least five terrorists of the outlawed TTP were killed and two injured in an operation carried out by security forces in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, according to the police.

Eight terrorists were captured alive in the operation conducted by police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Malakand district.

Also Read | New York Shocker: Man Dies After Large Chain Necklace Pulls Him Into MRI Machine.

Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Dargai Waheedullah Khan told the media that the operation was conducted in the Mehrday area of Malakand.

“Police and CTD took part in the successful operation,” Khan said. “Five terrorists were eliminated and two were injured while eight were captured alive.”

Also Read | Vietnam Boat Capsize: Wonder Sea Boat Carrying 48 People Capsizes Amid Storm Wipha in Ha Long Bay, Leaving 34 Dead; 8 Remain Missing (Watch Video).

Khan said that the terrorists belonged to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and were behind attacks in the region.

He added that the arrested terrorists were transported to the CTD Centre, while the injured were moved to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Dargai.

Earlier today, nine terrorists were killed and three security officers were injured in an exchange of fire during an operation in the province's Hangu district, police said.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities over the past year, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the proscribed TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Pakistan ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 per cent over the past year to 1,081. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has seen an increasing trend of terrorism-related incidents.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)