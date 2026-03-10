VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 10: Insight Timer, the world's largest free wellness app with over 35 million users globally, has officially launched in India, bringing access to more than 300,000 guided meditations, music tracks and talks created by over 20,000 teachers worldwide.

The launch marks a significant step in expanding access to mindfulness and wellbeing practices for Indian users at a time when awareness around mental health, sleep quality and stress management continues to grow across the country. From professionals navigating demanding work environments to students facing academic pressure, more people are seeking simple tools that support balance and emotional wellbeing in everyday life.

Globally recognized as the birthplace of yoga and meditation, India shares a deep cultural connection with the very practices that Insight Timer seeks to make more accessible through technology. By combining ancient wisdom with modern digital access, the platform aims to help individuals build sustainable mindfulness habits that fit naturally into their daily routines.

"India has long been at the heart of the world's meditation and mindfulness traditions. Launching Insight Timer here feels incredibly meaningful for us because these practices have deep cultural roots in the country," said Christopher Plowman, CEO of Insight Timer. "Our mission has always been to make wellbeing accessible to everyone. With one of the largest meditation libraries in the world and a vibrant global community of teachers, we hope to support millions of people in India in finding moments of clarity, focus and self awareness in their daily lives."

Insight Timer offers a wide range of wellness practices designed for both beginners and experienced practitioners. Users can explore guided meditation sessions, sleep and deep rest practices, breathwork and pranayama techniques, mantra chanting, chakra focused sessions, sound healing, mindfulness training and spiritual wisdom talks from teachers from India and around the world.

Teacher & Creator Ecosystem

Insight Timer operates as a global, community driven platform where meditation teachers, yoga instructors and wellness experts can share their teachings with a worldwide audience. With more than 20,000 teachers already on the platform globally, the app also creates opportunities for educators to build sustainable digital wellness businesses.

Indian teachers can join the platform to reach a global user base, build their personal brand, offer guided sessions and courses and earn income through their content via Insight Timer's international community.

Teachers interested in joining the platform can apply through the official onboarding portal:https://teacher.insighttimer.com/

App Availability

Insight Timer is available for free to download on both platforms https://insig.ht/0xBNESyvh1b

About Insight Timer

Insight Timer is the world's largest free wellness app, trusted by more than 35 million users globally. The platform offers over 300,000 guided meditations, music tracks and talks from more than 20,000 teachers worldwide, making it one of the most comprehensive digital libraries for meditation, mindfulness and wellbeing practices.

Available on iOS and Android, Insight Timer supports users across a wide range of wellness categories including meditation, sleep and deep rest, breathwork, stress and anxiety support, mindfulness training, sound healing and spiritual wisdom.

Insight Timer has received multiple global recognitions for its impact in the wellbeing space. In 2025, it was named Best Meditation App by The New York Times Wirecutter and Best Meditation App by Forbes, and also won Best Meditation App at the SensorTower APAC Awards 2025, recognizing its continued growth and influence across the global wellness ecosystem.

