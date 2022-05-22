Honshu [Japan], May 22 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 Richter scale jolted the east coast of Honshu in Japan at 15:17 p.m. (local time) on Sunday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The focus of the quake was at a depth of about 16.8 kilometers in the SSE of Katsuura in Japan.

No casualties were reported yet.

Another earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 Richter scale hit Fukushima and other prefectures in Japan's east and northeast at 12.24 pm (local time) on Sunday. The focus of the quake was at a depth of about 30 kilometers in the Pacific off Ibaraki Prefecture.

It registered a lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale to 7 in the city of Iwaki in Fukushima. Further, in some other parts of Fukushima, it registered 4 and 3 in the neighboring prefectures of Miyagi, Yamagata, Ibaraki, and Niigata.

However, there was no threat of a tsunami, and no injuries or damages were reported as of now. (ANI)

