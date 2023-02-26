Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, February 26: An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale hit Kandrian, Papua New Guinea on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Earthquake in Indonesia: Quake of Magnitude 6.2 on Richter Scale Hits Halmahera, No Casualty Reported.

Papua New Guinea is a country in Oceania. The earthquake occurred at 21:24:48 (UTC+05:30) and hit Kandrian, Papua New Guinea on Saturday, at a depth of 38.2 km, the USGS informed. Earthquake in Turkey: Quake of Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale Jolts Malatya.

The earthquake's epicentre was 6.111°S and 149.793°E, respectively. No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited.

