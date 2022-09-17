Taipei, Sep 17 (AP) A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan on Saturday evening. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The US Geological Survey said the quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Also Read | US Air Force Day 2022: From Date to History and Significance, Here's Everything You Need To Know About the Day That Honours Air Warriors in America.

The epicenter was near Guanshan township in Taitung County, a flat terrain and rice-growing area. It has a population of about 8,500 people. (AP)

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Likely To Meet US President Joe Biden During His UNGA Visit, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)