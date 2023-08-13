Kathmandu, Aug 13 (PTI) Five Bangladesh nationals and two Nepalese were arrested in connection with the abduction of six Bangladeshis under the pretext of providing them with lucrative jobs, police said on Sunday.

Ransom up to Rs 1 million (10 lakhs) per person was demanded from their families, the police said.

The arrests were made for abducting six Bangladeshi nationals under the pretext of providing attractive jobs by sending them to different countries via Nepal, police said.

Those arrested include Bangladeshi nationals Amir Hussain, 47, MD Moisur, 37, Jehangir Alam, 21, Salim Miya, 38, and Tehmina Begum, 21, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Kesi.

Nepalese nationals Tara Nepali, 27, and Roshani Rai, 38, were also arrested, Kesi said.

The Bangladeshi nationals were kept as hostages at different places in Nepal after being brought to the country, and ransom of up to Rs 1 million per person was demanded from their families, said the police.

The six Bangladeshi nationals rescued by the police from Kathmandu included MD Najmul, MD Iyasim, Ibrahim Hussain, MD Al Amin, Rajon and Rajon Farhad Hussain.

