Lahore [Pakistan], January 21 (ANI): Despite an explicit prohibition by the Lahore High Court against cutting trees, serious allegations of unchecked tree-felling at Punjab University have sparked public anger, student-led criticism online, and a formal inquiry by the university authorities, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the controversy dates back to the partial collapse of the western boundary wall near the Shaikh Zayed Islamic Centre several months ago, following heavy winds and rainfall, which damaged several trees. According to an application submitted by the Shajar Dost Community, the university's engineering department later recommended removing dozens of trees lining the wall.

The application alleges that a private contractor began cutting trees, and the activity continued aggressively over the weekend, when the campus was closed. As a result, trees were reportedly felled and removed without resistance or student awareness, raising suspicions about the timing of the operation.

The community further claimed that no public tender for the tree-cutting contract was advertised in print media or on the university's official website, terming the entire process unlawful. It is alleged that the contract was awarded for PKR 550,000 without informing the auction committee and that nearly 60 trees had already been cut down.

Among the felled trees were reportedly fruit-bearing mango and jambolan varieties, adding that the group has demanded a transparent and independent inquiry.

The issue rapidly gained traction on social media, where students, environmental activists, and citizens shared images and videos from the site. Many accused the university administration of disregarding court orders and destroying vital green cover in an already polluted city. Online campaigns called the incident "environmental negligence" and demanded accountability and immediate reforestation, as highlighted by Dawn.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shah stated that tree-cutting would not be tolerated under any circumstances. However, a university spokesperson said the Shaikh Zayed Islamic Centre, an autonomous unit within the university, had initiated the cutting without informing the central administration.

Security staff intervened after receiving a report and seized a tractor-trolley carrying logs. The spokesperson added that even if some trees were dry, legal procedures were ignored, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

