Corpus Christi (US), Aug 21 (AP) Six people have been hospitalised after a pipeline exploded on Friday in Corpus Christi's port and refinery district, officials said.

Corpus Christi Police Department Deputy Chief Billy Breedlove told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that the explosion happened after a barge in the water hit the pipeline.

Six people were transported to a hospital, Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha told the newspaper. Details about the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately released. Two additional people refused treatment, Rocha said.

“We're trying to get a headcount of everybody that may have been involved or anybody who may have been around when the incident occurred,” Rocha said.

The fire was reported about 8 am near Nueces Bay in the northern part of the city. Flames and a large plume of black smoke were visible. (AP)

