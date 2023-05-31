Kabul [Afghanistan], May 31 (ANI): A total of six people were killed and nine injured in a road accident in Afghanistan's Kapisa Province on Wednesday, local officials said, Khaama Press reported.

According to the provincial police office, six people were killed, and nine others were injured, including children and women, after a Mazda vehicle flipped and jumped into the valley on Wednesday morning in the Alasay district of Kapisa province.

According to the police, the cause of the traffic incident was reckless driving and the narrow width of the road in the area.

The injured people were taken to the hospital while the authorities were sent to investigate the cause of the incident, according to Khaama Press.

There have been increased traffic incidents in Afghanistan due to several factors such as careless driving, backed-up traffic, poorly built roads, a lack of the rule of law, and poorly maintained vehicles.

According to the World Health Organization, 6,033 fatalities from traffic accidents are expected to occur in Afghanistan in 2020, or 2.6 per cent of all fatalities. As a result, the nation is ranked 76 globally regarding accidents, according to Khaama Press. (ANI)

