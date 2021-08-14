Port-au-Prince, Aug 14 (AP) A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the quake was 12 kilometers northeast Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the survey.

Also Read | First Live Asian Giant 'Murder Hornet' of 2021 Spotted in Washington State in the US, Caught in Action Attacking Wasp Nest (See Pic).

People in the capital of Port-au-Prince felt the tremor and many rushed into the streets in fear. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)