Kathmandu, Jan 3 (PTI) Seven Nepalese men were arrested on Sunday near the India-Nepal border in Parsa district for allegedly smuggling contraband substances, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a Nepal police team arrested the accused from Birgunj Metropolitan City-21 and seized 105 kg of marijuana from them.

The arrested have been identified as Bijaya Tamang (24), Laxman Sitaula (32), Kishor (18), Ram Lal Gole (26), Niraj Lama (37) and Shaid Miya Alam (51), according to the police.

The accused have been sent to the Parsa District Police Office for further questioning.

