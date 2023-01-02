Peshawar, Jan 2 (PTI) Eight people, including women and children, were killed and four others injured on Monday in a road accident in northwest Pakistan, authorities said.

According to the rescue authority, 1122 KPK, the fatal accident occurred on the Indus Highway when a dumper truck collided with a van near Tehsil Darra Adam Khel, Kohat tunnel, some 40 km west of Peshawar.

Eight people were killed and four others injured, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The injured were shifted to Kohat district hospital. Their condition was stated to be critical.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Chief Minister Mehmud Khan have expressed grief and sorrow over the fatal accident and prayed for the early recovery of the injured passengers. PTY AYZ

