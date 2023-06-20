Odisha [India], June 20 (ANI): After being buried in the earth for 2,300 years, an ancient sentinel, a stone guardian Elephant carved from a single piece of rock, stands once again under the open skies in the lush and fertile valley of Daya River in Odisha. It served as a steadfast witness to the Buddhist community that populated the region during the reign of Emperor Ashoka, Bhutan Live reported.

Last month, archaeologists from the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) discovered this majestic stone elephant that stands approximately 1 meter (3 feet) tall. Being a remarkable artifact from the past, it has provided tantalizing hints of the importance of the bygone eras. It also reveals the deep-rooted significance of the elephant in Buddhist teachings.

"In the quiet solitude of the forests, the spiritual giant finds solace, as does the mighty elephant," the Buddha once said, as quoted in the Udana or "heartfelt sayings". This statement enfolds the profound connection between the elephant and the Buddha's teachings, both rejoicing in solitude and seeking refuge from the bustle of crowds. In this context, the rediscovered statue from the verdant river valley takes on a more profound, almost mystical significance, according to Bhutan Live.

The statue mirrors other Buddhist elephant statues found across the region, its closest sibling residing in Dhauli, 19 kilometres upstream from the recent discovery. These monolithic elephants, whose features are finely etched from the same rocky womb, echo the age-old story of the blind man and the elephant, another Buddha's teaching underscoring the limited human perception and the ensuing quest for a holistic understanding, Bhutan Live reported.

"Odisha, particularly the regions surrounding Gada Balabhadrapur, is an archaeological goldmine," remarked Anil Dhir, one of the lead researchers on the excavation project. These locations have yielded Buddhist antiquities over the past few years.

INTACH's team, headed by Dhir and his colleague Deepak Nayak, plans to systematically excavate the area to reveal further glimpses into the ancient culture and religion that once pervaded this river valley. It's an ambitious endeavour, a step back into the corridors of time when the teachings of the Buddha flourished under the aegis of Emperor Ashoka, radiating from the heart of India across modern-day Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, as per Bhutan Live.

Today, despite Buddhists being a small minority in India, the spirit of the Buddha's teachings, his pursuit of peace, and the wisdom of his parables resonate profoundly. Along with discovering these ancient treasures, we are also finding timeless lessons that can guide us through our modern trials and tribulations. As the Buddha said, "We are what we think. All that we are arises from our thoughts. With our thoughts, we make the world," according to Bhutan Live. (ANI)

