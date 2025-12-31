New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 31 (ANI/WAM): H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has received a phone call from Marco Rubio, United States Secretary of State, during which they discussed the strong strategic relations between the two countries, as well as key regional developments.

During the call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and the US Secretary of State reviewed a number of issues of shared interest, including the situation in the Gaza Strip and the latest developments in Yemen.

Also Read | Earthquake in Indonesia: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale Strikes Bukit.

The UAE's top diplomat underscored the country's unwavering commitment to working closely with the United States, as well as with all its partners, to establish sustainable peace in the region and to strengthen security and stability in the interests of its peoples.

The two sides also exchanged New Year greetings, with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah extending his best wishes to Secretary Rubio and his family for a happy New Year. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Sam Altman Offers INR 5 Crore Job for Head of Preparedness at OpenAI, Check What the Role Entails.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)