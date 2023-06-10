Rio De Janeiro [Brazil], June 10 (ANI/WAM): Friday marked the start of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour 2023/2024 season, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where hundreds of competitors are vying for glory.

The AJP Tour has pulled out all the stops to open the new season and some of the best grapplers on the planet will be making their way to Rio De Janeiro for the action-packed tournament, which will run until 11th June 2023. Athletes from all over the world will be welcomed at the Arena Carioca to show their prowess and technique in the three-day tournament.

Rodrigo Valerio, Operations Manager of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro, expressed his happiness at hosting the tournament for the ninth consecutive edition in Brazil.

He also confirmed that the sustainable success of this major event is due to the hard work and professionalism of its organising team and the collaboration of its local partners.

"Our goal is to offer a unique sporting experience for fans and enthusiasts of jiu-jitsu around the world, especially in Brazil. We are confident that we can continue to attract talents and create opportunities for competitors to excel and achieve exceptional accomplishments," he said.

"We have prepared a plan for hosting the AJP Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Rio De Janeiro to ensure the highest standards by providing the necessary logistical requirements and suitable sports facilities. This is especially important, as hundreds of thousands worldwide follow the event," he added.

In 2022, the tournament brought outstanding performances from AJP top-tiered athletes, such as Lucas Protasio, Jansen Gomes, Leonardo Mario, and Yatan Bueno, further adding to the already rich annals of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam. (ANI/WAM)

