Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 24 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC), and Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), have announced the launch of a strategic initiative to develop a regulatory framework for novel foods, reflecting Abu Dhabi's commitment to leading food innovation and advancing sustainable food security across the UAE.

By leveraging cutting-edge technologies in food production while attracting high-value investments in advanced agriculture, sustainable food systems and biotechnology, the collaboration aims to position Abu Dhabi as a global leader in food innovation, driving economic growth, enhancing food security, and paving the way for a more resilient and sustainable future.

The new regulatory framework will establish a comprehensive, streamlined registration system for novel foods aligned with a range of international best practices, including those adopted in the UAE, GCC, EU, Singapore and the US.

The new framework will reduce the registration period for novel foods by 6-9 months, strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a competitive global hub for innovative food technologies.

The initiative also seeks to unify registration requirements for new food products, halal certification, and production/import permits through a single-point contact system, simplifying procedures and accelerating market entry. A national database of approved food products will be developed, alongside detailed technical and regulatory guidelines to ensure transparency and reliability.

Additionally, the framework will introduce a science-based risk assessment approach based on the type and maturity of the applied technology, while updating the halal certification system to align with modern advancements and global benchmarks, particularly those of Malaysia and Indonesia. This alignment will strengthen international recognition of UAE halal certificates and boost national food export competitiveness.

Badr Al-Olama, Director-General of ADIO, commented, "This partnership is designed to build a connected business ecosystem that combines forward-thinking regulations with Abu Dhabi's strong investment ecosystem and solid support for technological innovation. With a focus on accelerating the adoption of advanced solutions such as alternative proteins and precision fermentation, this collaboration reflects our commitment to the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051 and reinforces Abu Dhabi's role as a global centre for food innovation."

Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority ADAFSA, stated, "The development of this regulatory framework for novel foods embodies Abu Dhabi's commitment to adopting the highest global standards for food safety and innovation. It enhances the readiness of our regulatory ecosystem to embrace emerging technologies such as cultivated proteins and precision fermentation-based foods."

Fahad Gharib Al Shamsi, Acting Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, said, "This agreement underscores the Council's commitment to supporting the industrial and regulatory sectors through robust quality infrastructure services that ensure product conformity, particularly halal products, to the highest safety and quality standards. We are currently working to enable manufacturers to obtain halal certifications for their products, thereby strengthening their competitiveness and reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a trusted regional hub in this field."

This initiative exemplifies Abu Dhabi's integrated approach to collaboration among regulatory, investment and scientific entities, creating a unified national ecosystem that accelerates the transition toward a safe, sustainable and innovation-driven food future, cementing Abu Dhabi's leadership in global food innovation. (ANI/WAM)

