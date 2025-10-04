Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 4 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club organised today the Arilah 60ft Dhow Sailing Race.

The "Al-Tebr 55" dhow, owned by Rashid Mohammed bin Ghadir and captained by Mohammed Suhail Khalfan Al-Muhairi, won the first place.

The heritage event forms part of the season's traditional racing programme and underscores the importance of safeguarding the UAE's national heritage while sustaining an ongoing interest in traditional maritime sports.

The event attracted more than 90 traditional sailing dhows over a 25 nautical mile course, bringing together dhow owners, captains and elite sailors in a competitive showcase of skilled seamanship.

The event organising committee allocated a total prize pool of AED 4.2 million for winners.

The race supports the preservation of the UAE's maritime heritage, promotes traditional sailing skills, and helps pass knowledge to future generations through active participation and community engagement. (ANI/WAM)

