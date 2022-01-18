New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): A day after two Indian nationals were killed in the explosions in Abu Dhabi, External Affairs Miniser Dr S Jaishankar expressed solidarity with the UAE in face of such "unacceptable" acts in a phone call with Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar informed that Indian embassy is working with UAE authorities to provide the fullest support to families of the deceased.

The UAE Foreign Minister expressed condolences for the Indian lives lost in the terror attack in UAE yesterday.

"Our Embassy is working with UAE authorities to provide the fullest support to families of the deceased," he added.

The two Indians and one Pakistani national were killed and at least six persons were injured as three petroleum tanker trucks blew up after catching fire near a major oil storage facility in the Mussafah area of the capital of UAE, according to the official state news agency WAM.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday condemned the Houthi attack in the capital Abu Dhabi that killed three civilians, including two Indians.

"We condemn the Houthi militia's targeting of civilian areas and facilities on UAE soil. We reiterate that those responsible for this unlawful targeting of our country will be held accountable," Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement.

Nahyan stated that the UAE reserves the right to respond to the terrorist attacks and criminal escalation, describing them as crimes committed in flagrant violation of international law.

The ministry said that the terrorist militia has carried out a cowardly act to spread terrorism and chaos in the region in order to achieve its illegal aims and objectives. It called on the international community to strongly condemn and denounce these terrorist acts that target civilians and civilian facilities. (ANI)

