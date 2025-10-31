Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 31 (ANI/WAM): The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, has announced a landmark partnership with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute to establish the institute's first international facility in Abu Dhabi.

Recognised as the top eye hospital in the United States for 24 consecutive years by U.S. News & World Report, Bascom Palmer brings world-class ophthalmic expertise to the UAE.

Also Read | Who Is Bankim Brahmbhatt? Know All About the Indian-Origin CEO Accused in a USD 500 Million Fraud Targeting BlackRock's Private Credit Arm.

Opening in November 2025, the new facility will be developed through a strategic collaboration between Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and August Medical, part of SOZA Group. The centre will provide access to advanced ophthalmic care, pioneering research, and international medical education, underscoring Abu Dhabi's position as a leading global destination for specialised healthcare.

Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of DoH, said the collaboration marks a major step forward in Abu Dhabi's vision to host leading global medical institutions. She noted that the emirate's progressive regulations and advanced infrastructure create an ecosystem that fosters collaboration and innovation, ensuring world-class care for residents and patients across the region.

Also Read | Nepal: Over Dozen Trekkers Contactless in Mustang District Amid Heavy Snowfall.

Located in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, the 70,000-square-foot ambulatory care centre will feature gemstone-inspired architecture symbolising precision and excellence in eye care. Equipped with the latest diagnostic and surgical technologies, it will include 31 examination rooms, three operating theatres, laser and refractive suites, and specialised departments such as an Ocular Surface Disease Laboratory, ENT and Sleep Centre. Educational facilities and advanced patient amenities will further enhance the patient experience.

Dr Abdul Rahim Jaffar, Board Member of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute - Abu Dhabi, said the establishment of the institute reflects the UAE leadership's vision to deliver best-in-class healthcare infrastructure and specialised care.

Once operational, the centre will offer comprehensive ophthalmic services, including treatment for retinal and corneal diseases, glaucoma, ocular oncology, paediatric ophthalmology, and complex orbital disorders.

Dipen J. Parekh, Chief Executive Officer for UHealth and Executive Vice President for Health Affairs at the University of Miami, said the collaboration represents a global expansion of Bascom Palmer's excellence, extending the University of Miami Health System's reach to serve more patients and train more physicians worldwide.

This milestone reflects Abu Dhabi's strategy to attract world-renowned medical institutions and establish a globally connected healthcare ecosystem, integrating advanced technology, patient-centred innovation, and international best practices to elevate care standards across all medical disciplines. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)