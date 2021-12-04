Kabul [Afghanistan], December 4 (ANI): Sotooda Forotan, a girl based in Afghanistan has been listed under the 25 influential women of 2021 list by a UK-based newspaper for raising her voice against the Taliban's decision to forbid girls' education.

Forotan is a 15-year-old Afghan girl who stood up against the Taliban's decision to prohibit girls from attending schools for grades 7th to 12th. The prohibition came along with the Islamic Emirate's forceful takeover of Afghanistan, reported TOLOnews.

The Taliban regime permitted boys to attend schools hindering girls aged between 7 to 12 years. The decision was taken in September this year, where the Taliban reasoned the forbidding of girl education with lack of proper segregated structure in the country.

Forotan on October 21, speaking at an event held to celebrate birthday of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) addressing the audience of over 200 people said, "Today, as a representative of girls, I want to deliver a message that is in our hearts. We all know that Herat is a city of knowledge... why should the schools be closed to girls?" Forotan was highly praised for taking a stance, reported TOLOnews. (ANI)

