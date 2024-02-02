Kabul [Afghanistan], February 2 (ANI): The World Food Program (WFP) recently disclosed in reports that Afghan migrants, forcibly tortured and expelled from Pakistan, are resorting to borrowing money just to survive, The Khaama Press reported.

In a video clip released on Thursday, February 1, the organization highlighted that over half a million Afghan migrants have been forcibly deported by the Pakistani government in nearly five months.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin’s Paranoia: Kremlin Fears Assassination Plot As Bodyguard Holds Bulletproof Shield at Campaign Rally Ahead of Russia Presidential Election 2024.

The agency emphasized that Afghan migrants are now compelled to borrow money merely to sustain themselves, lacking any facilities or support.

According to the organization's website, almost all expelled migrants are currently in a state of confusion.

Also Read | Canada: Multiple Gunshots Fired at Home of Pro-Khalistani Leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's Friend at South Surrey.

The World Food Program emphasized that some of these returning migrants are still experiencing hunger and, above all, require food assistance as per The Khaama Press

This development coincides with the announcement from the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations of the Taliban of Afghanistan, indicating that the Japanese ambassador has pledged 100 million yen in assistance for various sectors to aid returning migrants in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations of the Taliban in Afghanistan, quoting the Japanese ambassador in Kabul, underscored that this funding will be allocated for shelter, tents, winter clothing packages, and health sectors for Afghan migrants, according to The Khaama Press

Besides that, the Pakistani government had already given the ultimatum to depart Pakistan by October 31 or face incarceration and deportation to their home countries.

Human rights organisations and Afghanistan both criticised the action, but the government stood its own and insisted that it was not directed at any one ethnic community.

"Around 1.7 million illegal aliens were unlawfully in the country, the majority of whom are Afghans. They are living without any legal documentation necessary for staying in the country. 541,210 people had sent back after the cabinet approved the deportation plan for illegal residents," the ministry said.

The Pakistani government's action sparked concerns regarding the treatment and rights of these refugees in Pakistan.

Pakistani officials continued their actions despite facing condemnation and calls to stop the forceful deportation of Afghan migrants.

Earlier, the United Nations had also called on Pakistan to halt the deportation exercise.

Meanwhile, human rights activists and journalists reported that the mistreatment is part of a campaign to compel Afghans to leave the country. This includes night raids during which police have beaten, threatened, and detained Afghans. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)